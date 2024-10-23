Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get the hamper ready for another outdoor festival in 2025; you won’t have it confiscated… 🎶

Kew The Music returns to the royal botanical gardens in London for a new summer series in 2025.

Ahead of tickets going on sale, organisers have announced the first three acts performing at next year’s season of concerts.

Here’s who have been announced so far, alongside how you can get tickets to next year’s thrilling outdoor event.

Held at the prestigious Kew Gardens in London , organisers of Kew The Music have revealed their headline acts across their series of shows commencing July 8 2025.

The week-long festival of picnic concerts takes place in the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage site, Kew Gardens, in southwest London, and has become a staple of the capital’s summer music scene and has since been recognised as one of the UK’s most stunning summer concert venues, the event attracts music lovers of all ages.

Unlike other outdoor festivals too, Kew The Music has the unusual option of attendees to bring their own food and drinks to the event to save money (within reason), but for those who enjoy what food offerings are available at a festival setting, the botanical gardens will also have their own host of open-air bars and street food stalls.

Aside from that helpful option when it comes to choosing what festivals to attend in 2025, there is of course the all important question: who has been announced as performing at next year’s event so far?

Who has been confirmed for Kew The Music 2025 so far?

Ali Campbell (July 10 2025)

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell have been announced among the first acts to perform at Kew The Music 2025.

Ali Campbell is recognised as one of the greatest voices in UK music, after his incredible success alongside UB40, with the band earning numerous accolades including an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, alongside Grammy and BRIT Award nominations, as well as a recent induction into the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street. Campbell’s latest release, Unprecedented, marked his third UK top 10 album when it was released in 2022.

DJ Spoony (July 11 2025)

DJ Spoony performing at Rock The Park in Preston in 2024 | BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

One of the pioneers of UK garage, DJ Spoony , together with acclaimed composer and conductor Katie Chatburn and the renowned Ignition Orchestra, has transformed Garage Classical into a major force in the live orchestral world.

Their performances have captivated audiences at some of the UK’s most iconic venues. They’ve also released a dynamic studio album through RCA/Sony, featuring artists such as Lily Allen, Sugababes, and more, and have twice sold out the Royal Albert Hall. Their show at the festival is set to include special guests Daniel Bedingfield, So Solid Crew, Heartless Crew, with more to be announced.

Nicolas Reyes: Voice of the Gipsy Kings (July 13 2025)

Nicolas Reyes of The Gipsy Kings Performs on Day 4 of The Henley Festival on July 11, 2015 in Henley-on-Thames, England. | Getty Images

The Gipsy Kings’ mix of Catalan rumba, flamenco, and salsa has fused with popular culture, with the band having played some of the world’s greatest stages, from the Hollywood Bowl to Royal Albert Hall.

Their self-titled debut album—a record that became a genuine phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has toured virtually non-stop, to the farthest-flung corners of the planet, and sold almost twenty million albums, all the while retaining the same line-up of virtuoso musicians.

Where can I get tickets for Kew The Music 2025?

Presale tickets are set to go on sale for those with access to them from October 17 2024, while general ticket sales are set to commence from October 18 2024 from 10am through Kew The Music’s official ticketing site .

*Correction*: This article initially stated that UB40 featuring Ali Campbell would be performing at the event; management on behalf of the band have stated that it is Ali Campbell himself performing with his band rather than with the UB40 line up. We apologies for the confusion.

Is Kew The Music’s first announcement of acts enough to prompt you to get a ticket, or have you been a previous attendee to the summer series and are off again based on how good the event was the first time around? Let us know your thoughts on the announcement by leaving a comment below.