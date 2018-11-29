Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From swinging Christmas classics to panto fun, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

East Beds Concert Band, Stratton Upper School, Biggleswade, December 1

This year’s annual winter concert features a wide repertoire from classical to the swinging ‘60s and, of course, traditional Christmas tunes. The band will be joined by the East Beds Youth Choir.

Details: eastbedsconcertband.org.uk



2 FILM

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again Sing-a-long, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, December 1

When Sophie suddenly finds herself pregnant, she journeys into her mother’s past to unearth the answers to some burning questions. Expect Abba hits aplenty – and feel free to join in.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 PANTOMIME

Snow White, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, December 7 to 31

Television star Charlie Brooks takes to the stage in Dunstable next week for the Grove Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders. Her portrayal earned her National Television Award nominations as both Most Popular Newcomer and Most Popular Actress, alongside numerous other nominations and wins.

Charlie’s other extensive television credits include Robin Hood, Love Soup, Angel of Death and Bleak House (all for BBC), Suspects (Channel 5) and Wired (ITV). On stage, Charlie received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire (Curve, Leicester) and as Sandra in Beautiful Thing (Arts Theatre, London and national tour), among others.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY

An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 1 and 2

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Wrest Park this Christmas. Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the yuletide decorations. Lucky visitors will even get a festive treat from Santa.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark



5 FAMILY

Enchanted Stockwood, December 7 to 23

Families are invited to step in to Enchanted Stockwood this December as its gardens are transformed at night by an trail of light. Visitors are promised remarkable textures, colours and atmosphere created by internationally renowned artist Ulf Pedersen’s thought-provoking illuminations. A festive treat for all the family, alongside the light installation there will also be a host of street food stalls including genuine German Bratwurst sausages, locally produced burgers and mulled wine, plus a variety of hot drinks and delicious cakes and pastries from the café.

Details: lutonculture.com



6 CRAFT FAIR

Artisan Fair, Bedford Corn Exchange, December 2

Enjoy a day of festive fun with an exclusive shopping experience. Browse and purchase creative and unique goods made by the best of Bedford’s crafts people.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Babybird, Bedford Esquires, December 1

A true maverick of the music industry makes a welcome return. Stephen Jones, aka Babybird, may be best known for the song You’re Gorgeous, but has had eight top 40 records, including If You’ll Be Mine and Candy Girl, sold more than two million records and recorded with Johnny Depp.

Details: seetickets.com



8 POETRY

Utter! Lutonia, Library Theatre Bar, Luton, December 6

The quarterly spoken word event is open, friendly, funny, silly, serious, committed and always welcoming. Details: lutonculture.com

9 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Luton Library Theatre, December 1

John Simmit returns to host a night featuring slick musical comedy duo Jefferson & Whitfield, fast rising Darren Harriot, and multi-lingual Maureen Younger.

Details: lutonculture.com



10 THEATRE

A Christmas Carol, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, November 30

This authentic and refreshing adaptation of the timeless tale revisits Dickens’ own performances of the story, adapted from his own public reading scripts and accounts of him on stage.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk