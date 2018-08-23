The Bell ringing out for first music festival at Sandy

A Sandy pub is hosting a music festival on the August Bank Holiday Monday, showcasing four different acts.

The Bell on Station Road is inviting music lovers to drop in on Monday, August 27, to try something new and make the most of the bank holiday.

The festival features four of the best acts to have performed at the pub over the past year including Jack Alexander, Nick Moyster, Matt Black and Corruption.

Garvan McCafferty and Heather Drayton, licensees at the Greene King Pub Partners tenanted pub, said: “We have been bringing live music to Sandy since we first took over The Bell last year.

“We have bands on most weekends and we have been lucky that the vast majority of our bands have been excellent.

“The four acts that we have on Bank Holiday Monday always go down very well with our rather discerning customers. They know good music, and if it isn’t, they do let us know.

“All of the acts are unique in their own way. Jack and Nick will be performing acoustic sets, Matt is a genius on the keyboards, his version of Titanic just has to be seen, it is very funny, and Corruption are one of the best live acts around. They play a very eclectic mix of music, from rock classics to pop covers.”

This is the first time Garvan, Heather and the team have organised a festival at The Bell and it is scheduled to run from 1pm-9pm.

For more information on the pub, visit www.thebellsandy.com or call 01767 692121.