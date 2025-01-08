Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rail replacement bus is on the way to The Traitors Castle 🕵️‍♂️

The Traitors is back and promises even more twists and turns.

Audiences were left on tenterhooks as the last episode finished on a cliff-hanger.

The BBC show will soon reveal which player became the traitors' latest victim.

Fans of The Traitors don’t have long left to wait before the beloved show returns to their screens. It has been almost five full agonising days since the BBC hit last aired - and finished on a cliff-hanger.

The fate of five faithfuls was left up in the air - as the diminished traitors (Linda and Minah) made up their minds on their next ‘murder’ victim. Viewers will have to wait until tonight (January 8) to find out which player will not make it to breakfast.

And the teaser for the upcoming week of episodes (Wednesday through Friday) teases more twists and turns. Including the potential return of three players who were seemingly eliminated before the game even began.

What time is The Traitors on TV tonight?

TV audiences could get caught out by the start time of The Traitors on BBC One today (January 8) - as it is on at a slightly later time of 9pm. The first couple of episodes were on at 8pm last week, but the show has now returned to its usual time slot.

When is The Traitors on this week?

The show will be airing three episodes this week - as has become the standard release cadence for the beloved BBC hit. A new episode will air each night on Wednesday (January 8), Thursday (January 9) and Friday (January 10).

If you can’t watch the episodes live, they will be available for catch up on BBC iPlayer. But don’t expect them to arrive on the on demand service early this week.

For audiences in the US, the third season of the American version of The Traitors will start on Peacock this week. The full cast of celebs taking part in the show has also been confirmed.

What have you made of the new season of The Traitors? Has it lived up to the previous seasons - share your thoughts by email: [email protected].