Murder, mystery and Ed Gamble - The Traitors: Uncloaked returns to our screens 🔎

Ed Gamble once again helps The Traitors fans get an extra dose of intrigue and espionage.

The Traitors: Uncloaked is the companion series to the hit BBC competitive series, with interviews and behind-the-scenes looks after each episode.

Here’s when the first episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked begins and when subsequent episodes are set to air.

One of the BBC’s biggest hit series is set to return to our screens tonight, and with it comes its companion series too - we talk, of course, about The Traitors.

The competition series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has been a constant ratings hit since its debut season in November 2022, with audiences kept on the edge of their sofas due to the show’s concepts of trust, deception, and strategic gameplay.

But if you’re left wanting more after the conclusion of each episode, then Ed Gamble returns with The Traitors: Uncloaked, the popular companion series which features interviews with the contestants who have been eliminated from the main show.

Ed Gamble returns once again with The Traitors: Uncloaked as the new series of the popular BBC series begins today | BBC

In each episode, the banished or 'murdered' participants discuss their experiences, reveal their strategies, and share insights into the game's dynamics. The series offers viewers a deeper understanding of the contestants' perspectives and the behind-the-scenes aspects of the competition.

So if the first episode of The Traitors has you wanting more before the next one airs, The Traitors: Uncloaked is sure to once again have enough behind-the-scenes content to at least keep your addition at bay - for at least another hour.

When is The Traitors: Uncloaked returning to our TV screens?

The first episode in the new series of The Traitors: Uncloaked is set to air tonight, New Years Day, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer immediately after the first episode of The Traitors - at 9pm GMT.

The companion series will also run at 9pm on BBC Two following the second episode of the new series, then will move to 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for the remainder of The Traitors latest series. There will also be a visual podcast of the shows after each episode streaming through BBC Sounds.

When is the new series of The Traitors beginning?

The brand new series of the hit series is scheduled to begin on New Years Day at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to the new series of The Traitors and the return of Claudia Winkleman and Ed Gamble to our screens? Let us know your thoughts regarding the new season by leaving a comment down below.