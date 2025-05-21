Here are just a few ideas for things to do this half termplaceholder image
Here are just a few ideas for things to do this half term

10 fun-packed attractions to visit in Bedfordshire this half term - according to reviews

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:27 BST
School's out next week – so you may be on the hunt for something to do.

And while you could hop on a train and head to London for a day out, Bedfordshire has no shortage of attractions a little closer to home.

We've taken a look on TripAdvisor to see what's recommended.

But don't forget there are plenty of places not listed here that are well worth a visit.

Why not let us know your favourites in the comments?

Enjoy some close-up animal encounters at this award-winning safari park. The park has just welcomed a rare baby camel and boasts a newly opened Giraffe Meadow. There's also a chance to experience a VIP tour, and for little rangers to drive their own fun-sized keeper car. Special guests will include Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.

1. Woburn Safari Park

Enjoy some close-up animal encounters at this award-winning safari park. The park has just welcomed a rare baby camel and boasts a newly opened Giraffe Meadow. There's also a chance to experience a VIP tour, and for little rangers to drive their own fun-sized keeper car. Special guests will include Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. Photo: Woburn Safari Park

Photo Sales
Whipsnade Zoo is the largest zoo in the country - and has a host of activities for the May half term along with the really wild encounters. Mister Maker & Rebecca Keatley are bringing their live show to the zoo. There will also be craft sessions and toddler safaris especially for little ones.

2. Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo is the largest zoo in the country - and has a host of activities for the May half term along with the really wild encounters. Mister Maker & Rebecca Keatley are bringing their live show to the zoo. There will also be craft sessions and toddler safaris especially for little ones. Photo: Whipsnade Zoo

Photo Sales
Step back in time and visit the historic Wrest Park mansion and gardens. There will also be half term hands-on activities, including giant jenga, balance boards and spacehoppers.

3. Wrest Park, Silsoe

Step back in time and visit the historic Wrest Park mansion and gardens. There will also be half term hands-on activities, including giant jenga, balance boards and spacehoppers. Photo: Richard Malec

Photo Sales
You can find beautiful gardens, interactive exhibitions and Europe's largest carriage collection here. Events over the half term include a medieval adventure and Toad's Car workshop. The Culture Trust is also running events at its other locations. Entry is free.

4. Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton

You can find beautiful gardens, interactive exhibitions and Europe's largest carriage collection here. Events over the half term include a medieval adventure and Toad's Car workshop. The Culture Trust is also running events at its other locations. Entry is free. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LondonTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice