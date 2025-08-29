Many people know Bedfordshire for its wildlife with popular attractions including both Woburn Safari Park and Whipsnade Zoo.

But there’s so much more and Bedfordshire is literally a breath of fresh air if you love countryside with rolling hills, magical woodlands, nature reserves, lakes and rivers.

Yet, most of us take for granted the beautiful scenery, country walks and many attractions, which for many are within touching distance.

Step away from your own doorstep and there are stunning countryside views over Dunstable Downs, or go for one of many country walks such as in Priory Country Park, Bedford, and explore the 360 acres of parkland, meadows, woodland and lakes. As well as walking areas, there are places to go fishing, plus a boating area and a café. It’s a wonderful area for birdwatching too.

If your kids adore trains, take them to Summerfields Miniature Railways in Haynes. Run by Bedford Model Engineering Society you can book on to a little trip on a miniature railway. There are three tracks to choose from, with the trains being pulled by steam, diesel and electric locomotives. There’s even a miniature station called Haynes End.

You could also explore the historic Moot Hall in Elstow, overlooking the village green. Its landmark timber-framed structure dates back to the 15th century, and is a must, particularly with its references to John Bunyan.

There’s also Stockwood Discovery Centre, in Luton, which features pretty gardens and interesting exhibitions in an interactive space that’s perfect for a family day out. The exhibitions bring the stories of local people to life, right from prehistoric times up to the present day.

And Wrest Park is among a number of impressive country manor houses in Bedfordshire worth visiting. Located in Silsoe, the mansion is surrounded by over 90 acres of beautiful landscaped gardens, countryside and woodland areas. The most stunning route is the Long Water walk.

Whatever you’re after Bedfordshire offers it in abundance – here are some of our favourite hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

1 . Autumn days out File photo of autumn leaves (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Photo: Matt Cardy Photo Sales

2 . Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre & Tea Rooms Visit this hidden gem at Ridgmont Railway Station on the Marston Vale rail line. The station building is built in the distinctive Victorian Gothic ‘Cottage Orné’ style, and the restoration has won a number of awards. Ridgmont Heritage Centre/Museum provides a unique journey into Bedfordshire's local rail heritage with the Tea Rooms serving delicious breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. The centre is the jewel in the crown of the Marston Vale Community Rail Line, and is run for the benefit of local communities by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity. Photo: Ridgmont Heritage Centre Photo Sales

3 . Putnoe Wood Discover Putnoe Wood - a deceptively large wood attached to the rear of Mowsbury Park. Outside of the clearly defined footpaths is a woodland left to its own devises leaving for an enclosed feel, boasting the presence of tawny owls and nuthatches. This really is a rare patch of nature in an urban setting, ideal for walkers, runners and a child's game of hide and seek. Parking is available for free with nearby toilet facilities. There's also a cafe nearby but check opening times. Photo: Youtube Photo Sales