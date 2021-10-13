Are you brave enough for The Howl near Leighton Buzzard? This gallery of scary Hallowe'en snaps might help you decide!

There's one hell of a scary atmosphere at The Howl this year as the frightening Halllowe'en attraction that's not for the faint-hearted returns to Mead Open Farm.
There are five thrilling haunts filled with dazzling special effects, immersive scenery and live actors for you to experience - The Attic, Red, Mr Topper's Twister, Squealer's Yard and The Shed - plus street theatre and plenty of refreshments too.
The Howl runs on selective nights right up until October 31. For full details see https://thehowl.co.uk
Check out our gallery of pictures from the opening night last Friday to get you in the mood for a visit... if you dare!