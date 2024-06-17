Biggleswade Rotary Club
Biggleswade Rotary Club have been out and about recently. We have served refreshments at Stratton School Reunion where 60 old pupils gathered to meet for the first time in 50 years. Everyone appeared to enjoy the day.
The Club also helped Marsha from the Town Council plant the summer bedding in the planters in the town in Hitchin Street and on Shortmead Street Bridge.
We have also helped run a Technology Tournament at Biggleswade Academy for Year 6 pupils who had a lot of fun.
We meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at the Saddle and Spoke, Stratton House Hotel at 5.30pm for 6pm meeting. Call in sometime if you would like to know more about Rotary. You can also email [email protected] or call 01767 686106
