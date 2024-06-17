Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade Rotary Club have been out and about recently. We have served refreshments at Stratton School Reunion where 60 old pupils gathered to meet for the first time in 50 years. Everyone appeared to enjoy the day.

The Club also helped Marsha from the Town Council plant the summer bedding in the planters in the town in Hitchin Street and on Shortmead Street Bridge.

We have also helped run a Technology Tournament at Biggleswade Academy for Year 6 pupils who had a lot of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...