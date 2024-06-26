Biggleswade Rotary Club update

Biggleswade Rotary Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Stratton House Hotel, London Road , Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8ED.

We have changed our meeting time and are now meeting at 6pm for a 6.30pm meeting.

We are looking for new members. If you are interested in knowing more about Rotary either email [email protected], call 01767 686106 or 01767 601813 or call in to Stratton House on a first or third Tuesday evening when we are there.