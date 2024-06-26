Biggleswade Rotary Club
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Biggleswade Rotary Club update
Biggleswade Rotary Club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Stratton House Hotel, London Road, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8ED.
We have changed our meeting time and are now meeting at 6pm for a 6.30pm meeting.
We are looking for new members. If you are interested in knowing more about Rotary either email [email protected], call 01767 686106 or 01767 601813 or call in to Stratton House on a first or third Tuesday evening when we are there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.