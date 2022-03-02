Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From music and theatre to comedy, there's something for all tastes.
So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. Hamro Katha: Showcasing the work of women in Nepal
The Place, Bedford, until March 17 - Cinema of Ideas presents Hamro Katha (which translates to ‘Our Stories’) highlighting the work of women filmmakers from the bustling and somewhat under-represented film scene in Nepal.
The programme shares the stories of women and girls who want their voices heard and dreams shared, and aims to ignite discussion about the experiences faced by women in Nepal. Presented as a collection of shorts and a live filmmaker Q&A, Hamro Katha gives an insight into contemporary Nepali culture, touching on themes of community, gender and women’s rights.
Film programme: Chandra (15 minutes); Come Over for a Drink, Kanchii (26 minutes); Hajur (11 minutes); Pahichan (7 minutes); Period: A State of Purity (7 minutes); Stronger (3 minutes).
There will be a live filmmaker Q&A from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 9, when several of the filmmakers featured in the programme will get involved by dialling in from Nepal. A recording of the session will be available to watch until March 17. To book v
2. Believe: The Cher Songbook
Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, March 11 - Get ready for a stunning concert that celebrates the Goddess of Pop, Cher. This exhilarating show recreates all her hits, the hair and the costumes from her breathtaking career spanning six decades. Experience the ultimate tribute to Cher with dazzling costume changes, outstanding musicianship, a spectacular production, and relive Cher’s greatest songs, including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Believe, as well as songs from the film Mamma Mia and her new album Dancing Queen. To book tickets, visit gordon-craig.co.uk
Photo: Getty Images
3. Andy Askins – Castle Comedy
The Gordon Arms, Bedford, March 10 - Headlining this Castle Comedy show is Andy Askins. He hails from the north-east of England and is a first-class guitar-wielding comedian with a captivating voice and wickedly dry sense of humour. He recently finished second in the prestigious British Comedian of the Year competition. Andy has appeared on The John Bishop Show, performing a storming set at the Hackney Empire alongside a stellar line-up from the worlds of comedy and music. To book visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk
4. Aurie Styla: GREEN Tour
The Quarry Theatre, Bedford, March 11 - One of the UK’s most charismatic comedians, Aurie Styla is touring nationwide with his fourth solo show, GREEN. This comes off the back of his previous sold-out tour Just Like That, starring in two movies (The Living Dead and On The Other Foot), an array of TV appearances, and presenting his Monday night BBC Radio show The Scene. The pandemic was difficult for nearly everyone, and the GREEN tour will be Aurie’s hilarious outlet and transition into being less Styla and more Green. Book at www.quarrytheatre.org.uk