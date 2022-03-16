Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. The Sounds of Springsteen

Corn Exchange, April 22 - Formed in late 2017 from a passion for the work of ‘THE BOSS’, each member of this eight-piece band have their own unique abilities as performers and an undeniable love of the music. The band members as they are now, have impressive references, listing previous UK tours alongside recordings with big names in the music industry. While the band remains a fairly new creation they are already showing signs of a big and successful career, quickly gathering online momentum before even performing their first date. The band has made it clear that their passion for Springsteen outweighs all others. Have a great night with The Sounds of Springsteen. To book visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044.