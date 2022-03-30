Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's lots to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy to music, there's plenty to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. The Cavern Beatles
Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, April 6 - On February 9, 1961, The Beatles made the first of their 292 appearances at the now legendary Cavern Club in Mathew Street, Liverpool.
Fifty years on, The Cavern Beatles, a band fully endorsed and licensed by the same club, will be coming to the Gordon Craig Theatre with their remarkable show, which recreates the Beatles’ individual characters on stage.
The show is a magical history tour through the works of the greatest pop music phenomenon. Replicating, in both sight and sound, the excitement and energy of Beatlemania, the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, and the creative masterpieces of The White Album and Abbey Road.
Four costume changes and lighting scenes compliment the changes in musical complexity as the show develops to its climax.
The band’s cast members, as well as being talented instrumentalists and with an uncanny vocal resemblance to the Fab Four, are hugely dedicated Beatles fans.
To book tickets, visit Gordon-craig.co.uk
2. Castle Comedy 10th Birthday Special
Quarry Theatre, Bedford, April 14 - Castle Comedy celebrates a decade of putting on comedy in Bedford. The show will feature star names, birthday cake and loads of laughs. Seann Walsh (pictured) has been described as “the best observational comedian of his generation” by The Guardian. This Edinburgh Award nominee’s last UK tour show, After This One, I’m Going Home, ended with standing ovations around the country. The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue will open the show. They are the maddest, silliest, stupidest, cleverest, strangest and the funniest double act of comedians on the circuit, likened to Morecambe and Wise and the Two Ronnies. To book go to quarrytheatre.org.uk
3. The Lovely Eggs + guests
Bedford Esquires, April 9 - Missing in action at Bedford Esquires for nearly four years, the venue is very pleased to announce the return of The Lovely Eggs as part of their mammoth UK tour. For the past two years The Lovely Eggs have sat back and watched England and the rest of the planet slowly eat itself. Their Number One Official UK Independent selling album I am Moron is the result of their observations, a relentless analysis of a modern culture that is bringing the world to its knees. Go to bedfordesquires.co.uk to book.
4. An Evening with Bill Murray
Quarry Theatre, Bedford, April 29 - CinemaLive presents An Evening with Bill Murray. On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world renowned cellist Jan Vogler rock the Acropolis with a mix of music, literature and poetry. Captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, Murray and Vogler are joined by Mira Wang (violin) and Vanessa Perez (piano). The quartet enchants the Athenian audience from the 2,000-year-old stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus with musical reflections. Go to quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.