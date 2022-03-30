Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. The Cavern Beatles

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, April 6 - On February 9, 1961, The Beatles made the first of their 292 appearances at the now legendary Cavern Club in Mathew Street, Liverpool. Fifty years on, The Cavern Beatles, a band fully endorsed and licensed by the same club, will be coming to the Gordon Craig Theatre with their remarkable show, which recreates the Beatles’ individual characters on stage. The show is a magical history tour through the works of the greatest pop music phenomenon. Replicating, in both sight and sound, the excitement and energy of Beatlemania, the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper, and the creative masterpieces of The White Album and Abbey Road. Four costume changes and lighting scenes compliment the changes in musical complexity as the show develops to its climax. The band’s cast members, as well as being talented instrumentalists and with an uncanny vocal resemblance to the Fab Four, are hugely dedicated Beatles fans. To book tickets, visit Gordon-craig.co.uk