Bike ‘n Hike is the main annual fundraiser for Beds and Herts Historic Churches Trust (BHHCT) which gives grants to repair local churches and chapels. In the past 20 years, the event has raised over £2 million to help maintain church buildings as vital centres for communities, and repairs to these buildings are not cheap.

In 2022, the Beds and Herts Bike ‘n Hike raised over £91,000 and organisers are hoping for even more successful fundraising this year. Anyone can take part and you don’t have to be a churchgoer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the run-up to the big day, organisers are inviting more people to join in and help raise over £100,000 from this one-day event which sees walkers and cyclists being sponsored to visit churches and chapels in the two counties. Some 600 churches will be open for people to visit with many hosting events such as Heritage Days or afternoon teas, whilst welcoming Bike ‘n Hike visitors.

All Saints Church Sutton was awarded a grant of £10,000 this year for repairs

Most Popular

Half of the sponsorship money raised goes to the local church nominated by the person taking part and the rest goes to the Trust to give out as grants for the repair of church buildings. In 2022-23, BHHCT gave out over £150,000 to repair local church buildings.

Madeline Russell, Trustee and organiser of the Bike ‘n Hike said:

“The more people who take part, the bigger the boost for local churches and the money available for grants. There are no set routes – you can really do it your own way. We’ve had people in groups with children, pushing teddy bears in buggies, cycling, hiking across the Downs, driving a mobility scooter, even horse-riding, or taking the train to walk round London’s churches. We know that those who take part have a great day out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When many people’s finances are stretched already, it may seem a lot to ask for sponsorship, but these church buildings give back so much and they are essential to local communities.

Trust Chairman Rev Malcolm Grant at St John's Cockayne Hatley. It was awarded £10,000 for repairs.

“In many villages and towns, people often rely on their church as a place for community groups to meet – lunch clubs for older folk; pre-school groups; kids’ clubs, hobby groups, and foodbanks, as well as being places of worship and where people are baptised, married or buried. Many of these churches are hundreds of years old, and they are often the only public building in a village, but they cost a lot to maintain and repair.

“These church buildings are of great architectural interest, and contain our local history, with some going back 1,000 years. Imagine if the local church had to close because of repair costs: there is often nowhere else that can take its place and the loss would be sorely felt in the community.”