Getting wild at Wyboston Lakes Resort boosts mental health, wellbeing and productivity

Wild Wellbeing Days, Wild Work Days, Nature Walks and Evening Bat Walks are just some of the new health and wellbeing initiatives recently introduced by Wyboston Lakes Resort to enable delegates to Experience More at the Bedfordshire venue.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Resort’s Begwary Brook Nature Reserve has been managed by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire for over 20 years and recently the team at the Resort have partnered up to create these packages. The Wildlife Trust will provide expert guides to help those taking part to make the most of the experience on the Nature Reserve.

Wild Work Days are tailor made and include practical conservation experience and boosting wellbeing while developing team building and communication skills. The Nature Walk is a healthy 45-minute stroll around the Reserve while the Wild Wellbeing Day is a series of activities to boost mental and physical health. In addition, the Trust’s experts can share their knowledge and insights in Wildlife and Conservation Talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Wyboston Lakes Resort explained; “Recognising that personal well-being is paramount, we wanted to create the opportunity for event organisers to integrate healthy experiences into event planning that can ultimately boost productivity.

Wyboston Lakes Resort Begwary Brook Nature Resort

“Outdoor activities and natural surroundings are becoming essential components of event programmes, providing attendees with much-needed fresh air and a break from traditional indoor settings.

“The Nature Reserve at Wyboston Lakes, a hidden gem for 40 years, offers gentle exercise, tranquillity and experiences.

“Under our theme - Experience More – these new Corporate Packages are not only good for a company’s ESG, they also offer event organisers the opportunity to turn their business conference or meeting into a truly memorable experience for their delegates.”

All activities are designed for groups and should be prearranged with the Wyboston Lakes Resort team.