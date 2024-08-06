Getting wild at Wyboston Lakes Resort boosts mental health, wellbeing and productivity
The Resort’s Begwary Brook Nature Reserve has been managed by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire for over 20 years and recently the team at the Resort have partnered up to create these packages. The Wildlife Trust will provide expert guides to help those taking part to make the most of the experience on the Nature Reserve.
Wild Work Days are tailor made and include practical conservation experience and boosting wellbeing while developing team building and communication skills. The Nature Walk is a healthy 45-minute stroll around the Reserve while the Wild Wellbeing Day is a series of activities to boost mental and physical health. In addition, the Trust’s experts can share their knowledge and insights in Wildlife and Conservation Talks.
Richard Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Wyboston Lakes Resort explained; “Recognising that personal well-being is paramount, we wanted to create the opportunity for event organisers to integrate healthy experiences into event planning that can ultimately boost productivity.
“Outdoor activities and natural surroundings are becoming essential components of event programmes, providing attendees with much-needed fresh air and a break from traditional indoor settings.
“The Nature Reserve at Wyboston Lakes, a hidden gem for 40 years, offers gentle exercise, tranquillity and experiences.
“Under our theme - Experience More – these new Corporate Packages are not only good for a company’s ESG, they also offer event organisers the opportunity to turn their business conference or meeting into a truly memorable experience for their delegates.”
All activities are designed for groups and should be prearranged with the Wyboston Lakes Resort team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.