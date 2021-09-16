Gransden Show 2021 returns to mark the 118th birthday of the popular event

The show is set to take place on September 25

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend a long-standing country show when it returns after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gransden and District Agricultural Society is set to hold the Gransden Show 2021 on Saturday, September 25.

This year will mark the show’s 118th birthday.

There will be plenty of fun for the whole family

The event is set to take place at the show field in Caxton Road, Great Gransden, and will include a day of entertainment for the whole family.

The main ring will see performances including a ridden Land Army Display, falconry and Pony Club games. As well as children’s entertainment including a traditional fair and Punch and Judy.

There will also be a host of competitions in areas including horses, livestock, homefare and produce, flower arranging, pigeons and dogs as well as demonstrations, attractions, food hall, craft fair and around 100 trade stands.

Charlotte Kane-Belcher Event Manager of Gransden and District Agricultural Society, said: “The show has been running since 1891 and was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.’’

“We have so much entertainment this year in our Main Ring as well as on the showground including country crafts, food hall, children’s activities and of course there is a good range of refreshments for people to enjoy. It’s a fantastic day out for all the family.”

Admission to the Gransden Show 2021 is from 9am and entry is priced at £12 on the gates and £10 booked online in advance for adults, £5 for 11 to 18-year-olds and is free for children under 11. Parking is also free for those attending the event.