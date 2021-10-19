Woburn Safari Park is promising a spooktacular day out for the family this October half term.

The Halloween fun runs from October 23 to 31 and includes spooky animal facts, fun festive pumpkin enrichment for the animal residents, and the chance to get involved in a fundraising event for the lemurs.

You can join keepers in a Foot Safari for daily talks and demonstrations with a Halloween twist.

Get into the Halloween spirit at Woburn Safari Park

Visit the website for the timetable of the safari with includes unusual animal facts plus the chance to see animals enjoying their seasonal treats.

The animal residents in the Road Safari will be joining in the fun too, so keep an eye out as you might spot them investigating their spooky-themed enrichment on your drive past rhinos, tigers, bears, lions, giraffes and more.

Of course, Halloween wouldn't be the same without a fancy dress competition so visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their scariest Halloween costume for the chance to win a spooky prize!

Visitors will need to snap a photo of themselves in their spooky costume during their visit and share it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging Woburn Safari Park.

Animals will be enjoying seasonal treats

A winner will be chosen on Monday, November 1.

A truly scary fact is that almost all 107 species of lemurs are endangered. So, in amongst the Halloween fun, keepers will also be fundraising to protect the future of the endangered ring-tailed lemurs out in the wild.

Head to their stall outside the restaurant on October 23 and 24 to have a go at the lemur-themed games, try your luck on the tombola, or go on a special Mini-VIP Experience with some of the friendly residents in the Foot Safari.