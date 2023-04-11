News you can trust since 1891
Health and wellbeing centre in Biggleswade set to host Earth Day workshop

It’s happening on April 22

By Harriette WightContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

A health and wellbeing centre in Biggleswade is set to be the venue for an Earth Day Grounding Workshop.

Hannah of Worker Bee Yoga and Harriette of InExhale Breathwork have joined forces to create the workshop – which will be held at the beautiful and peaceful Bigglewade Courtyard Centre for Health and Wellbeing.

Owners Dianne, Tamsin and Bethshona renovated the Grade II listed Tudor building and opened the doors 10 years ago.

The Courtyard Centre for Health & Wellbeing
    Harriette said: “They have created such a beautiful, peaceful and inviting centre, I could feel the amazing energy as soon as I walked through the big black gates. We searched across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire for the right space and are so happy with finding The Courtyard Centre for Healthy Living.”

    The two-and-a-half-hour one-of-a-kind experience will take place on Saturday, April 22 – Earth Day. Tickets can be booked online here – but spaces are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

