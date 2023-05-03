Help celebrate the King's Coronation by taking part in a series of competitions organised by Sandy Town Council as part of its Big Lunch event.

The council Big Lunch celebration to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III will be held on Sunday, May 7, in the grounds of Sandye Place Academy.

As part of the festivities residents are invited put their best efforts forward and take part in some right royal competitions.

King Charles III (Photo Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Bakers are invited to join the Great Sandy Cake Off as Sandy Women’s Institute will be holding a Coronation Cake Competition to challenge bakers to put both “style and substance” into a fantastically delicious bake to celebrate our new king.

There will be both an adult and junior prize for best cake and all entries will be judged on the day at 3pm with first, second and third prizes awarded in each class being awarded at 4.30pm.

To take part you will need to complete an entry form which is available from the council website here, the library or at the council offices. The entry form also explains the rules and requirements for entries.

Sandy’s Big Lunch event is also hosting a ‘best crown’ competition where children from the town can compete to see who has the edge when it comes to designing some royal headgear.

Entrants will get the chance to design and make their crown on the day with Emma Foxley who will be running an arts and crafts event through Let’s Get Going. Entries will be judged at 4pm.

Sandy Town Council will also be looking out for the best dressed king and queen on the day. So, don your Coronation best and show off your ‘wears’ for a chance to be named best dressed on the day. While all residents are encouraged to join in the fun for the day, the competition will be for children only. Judging will take place at 4pm.

