Join Netflix star Robin Robin on Great RSPB Sneak trail in Bedfordshire

This festive season, families are invited to go on their own 'sneak' adventure and explore the RSPB Robin Robin trail in at The Lodge Reserve and Gardens, Sandy.

Robin is the star of the Aardman film, Robin Robin (available to watch on Netflix) and all intrepid explorers will receive an exclusive activity pack to enjoy.

An RSPB spokesman said: "The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix again to host bespoke Robin Robin adventure trails. This fun-filled event will allow the whole family to experience the festive joy of Robin Robin, all while spending time in the great outdoors. Robin grows up with a family of mice who go on 'Sneaks' to find food. Now you can join Robin on the Great RSPB Sneak at the Lodge Reserve and Gardens."

Robin Robin is coming to Sandy! Images: Netflix/Aardman.

Running from now until to January 8, young adventurers will be able to pick up their own special activity pack which is filled with fun things to help families make the most of their Sneak and discover more about the nature that lives there.

Audio trails will also be available at the nature reserve, read by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin. Other activities on offer will include storytelling events. Meanwhile, the shop will have Robin Robin books, soft toys, felt sets, an exclusive Robin Robin pin badge, and products to help families look after robins and other wildlife at home this winter.