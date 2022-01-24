Paul Sinha from The Chase headlines comedy night in Biggleswade
Will you chase down tickets?
Paul Sinha is not only known for being a formidable foe on TV's The Chase - he's also a comedian.
And he'll be performing at The Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade, on Saturday February 5.
It's part of The Big February Show with two other acts.
Known as The Sinnerman on the TV quiz show, Paul's comedy has won him Chortle's Best Club Comic in 2014, as well as a nomination for a Perrier Award at the 2006 Edinburgh Festival
Patrick Monahan, David Ward and Paul Revill will also perform.
Tickets cost £14 plus booking fee from here