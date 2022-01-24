Paul Sinha from The Chase headlines comedy night in Biggleswade

Paul Sinha is not only known for being a formidable foe on TV's The Chase - he's also a comedian.

And he'll be performing at The Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade, on Saturday February 5.

It's part of The Big February Show with two other acts.

Paul Sinha

Known as The Sinnerman on the TV quiz show, Paul's comedy has won him Chortle's Best Club Comic in 2014, as well as a nomination for a Perrier Award at the 2006 Edinburgh Festival

Patrick Monahan, David Ward and Paul Revill will also perform.