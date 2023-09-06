Scarecrows and garage trail among highlights of Shefford’s annual community festival

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Shefford community is coming together for its sixth festival, which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

A garage sale trail, scarecrow competition and craft fairs are just some of the events planned for the week long festival, which kicks off on September 22.

Around 54 events are planned for the week, starts with an opening ceremony in the High Street at 5pm on September 22.

May the Force be with you - scarecrows in last year's competition

Mayor Ken Pollard will cut the ribbon helped by Shefford’s Prince and Princess. And Shefford Baptist Church has played host to people and families working to complete their scarecrows for the competition. The craft fair takes place on September 29 at the STMA hall in Shefford.

The first festival was held in 2018 after residents from the community hall committee started looking at ways to further support the town.

One of the organisers, Ian Deavin, said: “I had some experience of running a Tai Chi Festival so I agreed to explore the possibilities and initially gave it three years – so six years later it has become a recognised feature of the Shefford calendar and has brought forward many events that we did not have before – such as the Garage Sale Trail, the scarecrow festival, EatFeast street food, local craft fairs and others who have found a platform in the Community Festival.

"We have also been able to foster links with local businesses where many local residents make a living and of course with local community organisations.”

The garage trail sale has proved popular

Sine then the festival has only missed one year – 2020 – because of the pandemic.

"Over time the character of the festival has developed as a number of enthusiasts have stepped up to run their own events, and local businesses have come forward to support the festival which has taken on a life of its own really taking energy from the people of the town by encouraging and facilitating our community spirit,” said Ian.

Planning starts before Christmas by publishing reviews in local town magazines like Newsline and LivingLife along with selecting dates for the following year and beginning the process of encouraging people to think of what they could do for the next festival.

To find out more about the festival and what's on go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/sheffordcommunityfestival

Ian said: “We were able to run the festival by keeping costs down and supporting it with my marketing business on a pro-bono basis, so the organising team comprises myself and my business admin person Sue Warne, with social media management by my partner Lesley Whiteman.