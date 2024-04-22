Take to the skies as Gransden gliding school opens to women for special weekend
Ever considered learning to glide? A flying centre based in Gransden is taking part in the National Women’s Go Gliding weekend on Saturday and Sunday and is encouraging women to come along and check out the sport.
Organised by the British Gliding Association, women can visit the centre, based at Gransden Lodge Airfield in Great Gransden to learn more about the sport of gliding and especially the benefits of becoming a solo glider pilot.
The national event is being run at 22 gliding clubs across the UK, as part of an initiative by the BGA to broaden participation in a sport where UK glider pilots routinely win top honours in international competitions.
Gliding is an exciting hobby where women and men participate equally. It is enjoyed by all ages, with youngsters learning to fly from as young as 12 years old because the minimum age to go solo is 14 - and many do.
For some it’s also the gateway to a fulfilling career in aviation. Although only about 8 per cent of those working in UK aviation today are women, this growing industry needs to attract more employees in all roles, from ground crew to pilots and engineers. Aviation employers and apprenticeship schemes are increasingly recruiting from the pool of female glider pilots whose flying experience and ability gives them a head start in the hiring process.
Cambridge Gliding Center is offering introductory flights during National Women’s Go Gliding Weekend from £30 to enable some attendees to experience the thrill of silent flight thousands of feet above the Cambridgeshire countryside.
For those unable to book in advance the Centre will also be operating a waiting list on each day and will use their best endeavours to fly those who sign up but, for operational reasons, that cannot be guaranteed.
For those not able to visit on April 27 or 28, introductory flights can also be booked at Cambridge Gliding Centre seven days a week from April to October (subject to availability). Go to http://www.camgliding.uk to find out more.