Things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From golden oldies and comedy to streamed cinema, there's something for all tastes.
So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. Stitched Up! Protest and the Garment Industry
Streamed online from February 19 to March 5 - Do you know who made your clothes? Stitched Up! Protest and the Garment Industry turns our gaze towards the ladies behind the labels and their fight for workplace justice.
Programmed by Jo Reid, one of two emerging curators commissioned to develop a season on the Cinema of Ideas, Stitched Up! opens our eyes to what our dependence on fast fashion means for workers, how they are resisting and what you can do to help. The powerful 2019 drama Made in Bangladesh and the classic Hollywood musical The Pajama Game will be accompanied by a darning workshop with Fast Fashion Therapy, a live Q&A panel discussion with experts and activists who have worked to defend garment workers internationally, and bonus newsreel footage that highlights Britain’s history of textile production. Tickets are just £5 and give you access to all elements of Stitched Up! Don’t forget to order your darning kit to mend-along at the darning workshop. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk for details and t
2. The Sensational ‘60s Experience
Stevenage Concert Hall, March 26 - The biggest and best ‘60s show touring the UK will be in Stevenage for one night only with a new production for 2022. The Sensational ‘60s Experience brings you a three hour ‘60s spectacular of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feel-good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.
Five legendary names take to the stage – Mike Pender MBE (the original voice of the Searchers), The Terns (former members of the Tremeloes), Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, The Fortunes (hailing from Birmingham) and The Dakotas (originally convened as a backing group from Manchester). Book via the box office on 01438 363200 or online at www.gordon-craig.co.uk
3. The Children's hour
St Paul’s Church, Bedford, February 24 - This concert is a programme of songs on themes of childhood, youth and self-discovery. The centrepiece is Vaughan Williams’ Songs of Travel framing songs by Herbert Howells, Samuel Barber, Ernest Moeran, Charles Ives and many more.
Gareth Brynmor Johnson studied at St John’s College Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music. He is active across a range of musical disciplines, from opera to oratorio. To book call Keith Jones on 01234 708109, online via Ticketsource, or on the door.
4. Sacred Chants
St John the Baptist Church, Cockayne Hatley, Sunday, March 6 - Some of the most beautiful unaccompanied vocal music, written by Hildegard von Bingen almost 1,000 years ago, will be brought to life by Grace Davidson’s stunning soprano voice.
The pieces are interwoven with flute and saxophone interludes in this candlelit performance. Grace’s voice has been featured on countless recordings and film scores, including Faure’s Requiem with the London Symphony Orchestra and Ridley Scott’s soundtrack to The Last Duel. Book at redkiteconcerts.com