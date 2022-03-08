National Lottery players can visit RSPB The Lodge nature reserve in Sandy for free this month as part of The National Lottery’s Open Week celebrations.

The Lodge is free to visit - but unless you're an RSPB member or have a blue badge, you'd usually have to pay for parking.

But Lottery players can enjoy free parking from Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 27 if they have a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card.

Dartmoor ponies enjoying the heathland at the Lodge. PIC: Robin Gilmore.

The Lodge is among hundreds of venues and visitor attractions across the UK saying thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by players, through exclusive special offers during this Open Week.

During the pandemic, the National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded funding to the RSPB, through its Heritage Emergency Fund.

The programme aimed to help charities recover from a loss of revenue, and the additional costs incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This vital support during a challenging time has enabled the nature conservation charity to keep people connected to nature.

Outside of the pandemic, more than £42 billion has also been raised for good causes by Lottery players since the National Lottery began, in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.

RSPB The Lodge nature reserve is one such site, benefitting from support that helped to make it an even better place for wildlife and people by funding several improvements including fund the purchase of land and support with managing it, creating new heathland and homes for nature.

Vincent Wright, Visitor Experience Manager at RSPB The Lodge nature reserve said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week. We’re immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through the pandemic and also through previous projects here.

"RSPB The Lodge nature reserve is an ideal place to get outdoors and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here. This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here.”