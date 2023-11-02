Walk, run or bid and help raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Hospice in Moggerhanger this festive season

Residents are being invited to take part in a 5k walk or run through the village of Broom this December culminating in a huge charity auction in aid of healthcare charity, Sue Ryder.

The fundraiser on Friday, December 8 is being organised by the running club, Spider Runners, and will also include a trip to Broom’s popular Christmas lights display created by locals Paul and Anne Nicholas.

The Cock Inn pub, Broom, will host an auction and raffle featuring some incredible prizes worth hundreds of pounds, with money raised going to the charity which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, who provide expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.

Mike Bullock is one of Spider Runners' founding members and has been organising the event with his partner Susan, in memory of his dad. He said: “My dad died earlier this year and he received fantastic hospice care where he lived, during the final days of his life.

Mike Bullock is hosting the event in memory of his Dad

“I’ve wanted to do an event like this for a long time and speaking to Anne and Paul who regularly support Sue Ryder through their lunatic lights display, I thought I could help local people to receive the same kind of care dad did. It means a lot to me.

“We have several head torches for those who want to try out trail running at night, but people are also welcome to walk the route and visit the Christmas lights. Everyone is invited to attend the auction – you don’t have to be joining the trail - and we are hoping for a big crowd to help us raise as much money as possible.”

Fundraising at the pub will include a game of heads or tails with the chance of winning prizes, followed by a raffle and the grand auction. Items up for grabs will include everything from pampering packages to meals out and sports gear to free entry to ATW running, swimming and triathlon events for a whole year, worth an incredible £800.

“We have been blown away by the support of businesses big and small who have donated some huge prizes. A big thank you to everyone for their generosity,” Mike added. “We look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Spider Runners founder's Mike Bullock and his partner Susan

Spaces on the run, starting at 7pm, are limited. Search Spider Runners on Facebook for more information and to sign up ahead of the night. There is no need to book for the charity auction, just turn up on the night ready to start at 8.45pm. There will also be live music to enjoy.

Find out more about Spider Runners www.spiderrunners.com