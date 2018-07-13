Three top comedians visit Bedford

Three of the biggest stars from the UK comedy circuit will be taking to the stage in Bedford next week.

Castle Comedy hosts the event at the Quarry Theatre on Sunday July 22 as part of the Bedfringe festival.

The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue

Opening the show is Lucy Porter, one of the most popular comics in the country and a fringe favourite.

Lucy starred in the new series ofLive at the Apollo and has also appeared on QI, Nevermind the Buzzcocks, Mock The Week and Have I Got News for You.

Time Out said of her: “Porter is one of the most talented comics on the circuit. Brilliantly crafted jokes. This is get happy comedy at its very best.”

Marcel Lucont is a flâneur, raconteur, bon-viveur, and quite possibly the greatest UK-based French comedian around.

He has appeared on The John Bishop Show, Live at The Electric, Sky Atlantics Set List and Russell Howard’s Good News.

The Guardian hailed him as “fresh, accessible and hilarious”.

Closing the show are The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue. They are described as the “maddest, silliest, stupidest, cleverest, strangest and the funniest double act of comedians on the circuit. Likened to Morecambe and Wise and the Two Ronnies, they count David Walliams among their legion of fans. The Guardian described them as “A mad, anarchic triumph of stupidity over style. Not to be missed.”

Doors open at 8pm, with the show starting at 8.15pm.

Tickets cost £16.

Castle Comedy returns to Bedford on Thursday September 13 with show headlines by all-round entertainer Desiree Burch, a comedian, teacher, speaker, actor and writer.

Visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book or for more information on future shows.