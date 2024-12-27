It’s shaping up to be an incredible year for music in 2025 so far with a number of tours having been announced for the New Year so far.

That’s not even considering some of next year’s high profile music festivals, many of which have already announced their headliners and first wave of artists. But festivals aside, there’s plenty on offer up and down the length of the United Kingdom…

… and believe it or not, some of the shows we’ve selected in our “25 for 2025” still have tickets available through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or ATG Tickets. But for those who missed out on, let’s say, Oasis tickets - there’s still a chance on the resale market be it Twickets (in the case of the Gallagher Brothers) or StubHub.

But with plenty more tours set to be announced in early 2025, here’s our picks for the year ahead, so far.

1 . Robbie Williams Let Robbie entertain you as he kicks off his tour on 31st May at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, the pop icon will then headline the Come Together Festival in Newcastle on 4th June. London fans can catch him at the Emirates Stadium for back-to-back nights on 6th and 7th June, followed by two dates at Manchester's Co-op Live on 10th and 11th June. To close out this spectacular run, Robbie will grace the iconic Royal Crescent in Bath for two unforgettable nights on 13th and 14th June. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Gary Barlow Gary Barlow’s 2025 UK tour is shaping up to be a spectacular run with nearly 40 dates across the country, covering intimate theatres, iconic venues, and breath-taking outdoor locations. Highlights include two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall (12th and 13th May), a performance at the Brighton Centre (15th May), and shows in Scotland, such as Glasgow SEC Armadillo (26th and 27th May) and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (29th May). | Daniel Boud Photo Sales

3 . Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour will visit the UK in March 2025, with key performances in Birmingham on the 6th at Utilita Arena, London on the 8th and 9th at The O2, Glasgow on the 11th at OVO Hydro, and Manchester on the 13th and 14th at Co-op Live. Later in the year, she will perform at the iconic BST Hyde Park in London on the 5th of July as part of Amex Presents BST Hyde Park. | Getty Images Photo Sales