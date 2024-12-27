25 of the biggest tours coming to the UK in 2025 - including Oasis and Billie Eilish

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT

Here’s out guide to some of the biggest tours taking place in the UK in 2025

It’s shaping up to be an incredible year for music in 2025 so far with a number of tours having been announced for the New Year so far.

That’s not even considering some of next year’s high profile music festivals, many of which have already announced their headliners and first wave of artists. But festivals aside, there’s plenty on offer up and down the length of the United Kingdom…

… and believe it or not, some of the shows we’ve selected in our “25 for 2025” still have tickets available through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or ATG Tickets. But for those who missed out on, let’s say, Oasis tickets - there’s still a chance on the resale market be it Twickets (in the case of the Gallagher Brothers) or StubHub.

But with plenty more tours set to be announced in early 2025, here’s our picks for the year ahead, so far.

Let Robbie entertain you as he kicks off his tour on 31st May at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, the pop icon will then headline the Come Together Festival in Newcastle on 4th June. London fans can catch him at the Emirates Stadium for back-to-back nights on 6th and 7th June, followed by two dates at Manchester's Co-op Live on 10th and 11th June. To close out this spectacular run, Robbie will grace the iconic Royal Crescent in Bath for two unforgettable nights on 13th and 14th June.

Gary Barlow’s 2025 UK tour is shaping up to be a spectacular run with nearly 40 dates across the country, covering intimate theatres, iconic venues, and breath-taking outdoor locations. Highlights include two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall (12th and 13th May), a performance at the Brighton Centre (15th May), and shows in Scotland, such as Glasgow SEC Armadillo (26th and 27th May) and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (29th May).

Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour will visit the UK in March 2025, with key performances in Birmingham on the 6th at Utilita Arena, London on the 8th and 9th at The O2, Glasgow on the 11th at OVO Hydro, and Manchester on the 13th and 14th at Co-op Live. Later in the year, she will perform at the iconic BST Hyde Park in London on the 5th of July as part of Amex Presents BST Hyde Park.

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour will include major UK dates in June 2025, performing at London's Wembley Stadium on the 20th and 21st, followed by shows at Liverpool's Anfield on the 24th and 25th.

