VIDEO: Milton Keynes actor Thomas Dennis says appearing at town's theatre in War Horse is really special

Milton Keynes actor Thomas Dennis is delighted to be appearing as the leading role in the UK tour of War Horse currently in the city.

The actor who was born in the area is playing Albert Naracott in the heart-warming drama based on the Michael Morpugo book. It is currently staged at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday October 6.

Thomas Dennis as Albert in War Horse

War Horse sees Albert’s horse Joey shipped to the battle fields of World War One having bought him up on his parents farm in Devon.

Albert enlists into the army stepping into dangerous battlefields of war in a mission to be reunited with Joey.

We chatted to Thomas about his experiences, working with the extraordinary puppets in War Horse as well what it was like to perform in front of a home town audience.

