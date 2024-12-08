Audiences will find out who has made it to the Strictly final for 2024 💃

Strictly Come Dancing’s line-up for next week’s final will soon be confirmed.

The couples took on two dances each last night.

Public vote is open and will impact who avoids the dance-off.

The public is voting on the celebs performance in Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final last night (December 7). A place in the final and a chance to lift the Glitterball trophy is at stake.

Each of the five couples took on two dances last night and the judges scored them on both performances. However the vote is open and will influence which celebs avoid the dance-off today (December 8).

The first part of the semi-final took place yesterday and it started slightly earlier - due to it being a feature length episode. But what is the schedule for the results show?

Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

When is the Strictly results show?

The results show for Strictly Come Dancing will be on BBC One tonight (Sunday December 8). It will start at the oddly specific time of 7.18pm, according to Radio Times.

It is scheduled to run until 8pm, just over 40 minutes.

Who is performing during the results show?

The BBC has announced that there will be a group number from the Strictly professionals and music from RAYE and Becky Hill. The previous week saw the cast of Hamilton perform.

