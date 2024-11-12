Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok has a yearly round-up it releases each December.

It differs slightly from the kind of wrap-up favoured by Spotify or Reddit.

Previous years point to the exact date it could release in 2024.

The end of year wrap-up has become a staple of life on the internet in the 21st century. From Spotify Wrapped to Reddit Recap, it feels like every platform has its own version.

TikTok continues to be one of the most used apps in the western world - despite threats of bans in countries like the United States. In fact it has well over 1.5 billion users each month, a number that can be hard to even comprehend.

As December nears, we take a look at how TikTok has approached its end-of-year round-ups over the years, and what we could expect from a wrap-up for 2024. Here’s what you need to know:

Does TikTok have a yearly wrap-up?

TikTok does a yearly wrap-up. Photo: Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com | Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com

Spotify fans are eagerly counting down the days until their Wrapped statistics are released - while Apple Music users will also get their Replay for the year. And TikTok users will be pleased to know that the app does have Year on TikTok, which recaps the last 12 months.

In 2020, each user got their own Year on TikTok video recapping their activity. However in the following years, TikTok has just released a generalised one.

Upon the release of Year on TikTok 2023, Adam Presser, Head of Operations, TikTok said: “Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It's a window into stories that have inspired, entertained and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us.”

The wrap up included sections like ‘Only on TikTok’, ‘Voices for Change’, ‘Breakthrough Artists’ and much more. You can see it here.

When could Year on TikTok release in 2024?

You will have to wait a bit longer for the Year on TikTok to drop this year. While no date has been announced for 2024, it will drop in December - based on prior editions.

The 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions were all released on December 6 - the exact same date. Fans can likely expect a similar date for 2024, which falls on a Friday this year.

Which is your favourite yearly wrap-up? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].