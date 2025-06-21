As the summer sets in, Department for Transport (DfT) figures reveal that motorway traffic peaks at 108% in August compared with just 88% in January.

However, many drivers could unwittingly be underinsured, simply because they’ve never considered their vehicle to be eligible for a classic car policy, which might offer better protection for the car they value most on summer drives. According to specialist car insurer, Footman James, classic car insurance isn’t just for rare collector’s items.

In fact, if your car holds value because of its emotional significance or relevant rarity, even if it is a ‘modern classic’ from the 90s or early 2000s, you could get better cover with a classic policy rather than a standard one.

“It doesn’t have to be a show car to need classic car insurance,” says Adam Summersby, trading director at Footman James.

“If you own a vehicle that’s driven less, is well looked after, and means more to you than just getting from ‘A to B’, then you could be overpaying and still be underinsured, a double whammy of policy failings.”

From classic cars and family hand-me-downs, to quirky models that are fast becoming collectible, classic car status isn’t just about age anymore.

Footman James highlights the fact that many cars, 15-25 years old, especially those with sentimental or niche appeal, may now qualify for specialist car cover.

Footman James advise even if your car is a 'modern classic' you could get better cover with a classic policy.

Adam Summersby, Trading Director at Footman James, continues: “Could your ‘normal’ car be a classic? It happens more than you might think. We speak to many car owners each year who are surprised to learn that their much-loved vehicle qualifies for classic car insurance."

“Whether it’s a first car you’ve held onto, a model that reminds you of your youth, or one that’s rapidly appreciating in value, these vehicles deserve protection that reflects what they mean to you."

“Standard car insurance often doesn’t provide the bespoke cover that classic car owners need, especially when it comes to agreed value. That’s where we step in.If you’re not sure whether your car qualifies for classic insurance, we recommend checking, because if it’s special to you, chances are it is worth treating it that way.”

Specialist car insurer, Footman James, reveal eight noteworthy models that are either reaching significant anniversaries or offer unique attributes in their manufacturing and are, therefore, poised to gain recognition in the classic car community.

1. Bentley Turbo R (1985)

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, the Bentley Turbo R is set to attain historic vehicle status in the UK. Known for its blend of luxury and performance, this model has been gaining attention among collectors.

2. Alfa Romeo 75 (1985)

Also turning 40 in 2025, the Alfa Romeo 75 is recognised for its distinctive design and rear-wheel-drive layout. Its milestone anniversary marks it as a candidate for classic status.|

3. BMW Z3 (1995)

Reaching its 30th anniversary in 2025, the BMW Z3 gained fame through its appearance in the James Bond film "Goldeneye." Its classic roadster design continues to appeal to enthusiasts.

4. Audi TT Mk1 (1999–2005)

The first-generation Audi TT is gaining recognition as a modern classic. Its value could increase significantly over the next decade, due to its iconic design and performance.

5. Toyota GR Yaris (2020)

Despite its recent release, the Toyota GR Yaris has been lauded for its rally-inspired design and performance. Its limited production and enthusiast appeal position it as a future classic.

6. Alpine A110 (2018)

The Alpine A110's retro styling and exceptional driving dynamics have earned it a spot among potential future classics. Its homage to the original A110 adds to its collectible appeal.

7. Mazda RX-7 FD (1992–2002)

Known for its rotary engine and sleek design, the Mazda RX-7 FD is already considered a classic in many circles. Its values are on the rise, reflecting its desirability among collectors.

8. Porsche 718 Cayman S (2016)

The Porsche 718 Cayman S combines performance with timeless design. One to watch as a future classic, especially in rare colour combinations.