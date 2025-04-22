Rare Tudor love ring unearthed in Bedfordshire field goes under the hammer

Rare Tudor Love Ring

A remarkable post-medieval gold ring, believed to date back to the reign of Henry VIII, has been unearthed in a Bedfordshire field.

And the ring will soon be offered for sale by Hansons Auctioneers in their Historica and Coin Department.

The gold posy ring, discovered in May 2023, is expected to achieve between £4,000 and £6,000 when it goes under the hammer in Hansons’ Summer Fine Art Jewellery, Silver, Watch and Coin Auction this June.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, commented: “This is a rare and exciting find – a post-medieval gold posy ring which we believe dates to around the mid-16th century. These rings were often exchanged as tokens of love or betrothal, and this one is especially intriguing due to its unusual inscription.”

Charles Hanson with Rare Tudor Love Ring

Engraved inside the band in clear Roman capitals is the motto: “Thou now ill / not always” – a cryptic phrase Mr Hanson suggests could be interpreted as “thou now sick, not always thus”, a sentiment perhaps intended to comfort a loved one during hardship or illness.

“It may reference a change of heart,” he added, “or a vow of enduring love through difficult times. These mottoes often reflected deeply personal, emotional messages between lovers.”

The ring features a triple-banded design decorated with scrolling foliage and petal-like motifs – a highly unusual style. Its exceptionally crisp engraving and the style of lettering, which pre-dates the adoption of italic script in the late 16th century, help to date the piece to between 1530 and 1560.

“To think this ring was crafted nearly a century before Oliver Cromwell is remarkable,” said Mr Hanson. “It was likely lost in the mid-16th century and remained preserved beneath the earth for nearly 500 years. Its survival in such immaculate condition – untouched by plough or damage – makes it all the more extraordinary.”

Rare Tudor Love Ring showing inscription

Posy rings, deriving from the word poésie (French for poetry), were popular from the 15th to the 17th centuries, with inscriptions often drawn from poetry, scripture, or romantic verse. They are now highly collectable and cherished for their personal stories and historical context.

This exceptional example will be part of Hansons’ Summer Fine Art Auction.

This exceptional example will be part of Hansons' Summer Fine Art Auction.

Auction

Charles Hanson showing Rare Tudor Love Ring

12th – 13th June 2025 | 9.30am | hansonslive.co.uk

Hansons Auctioneers Derbyshire Saleroom

💻 www.hansonsauctioneers.co.uk