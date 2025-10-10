Acres of jolly gourd fun as Pumpkin Festival returns for 20th year

One of Hertfordshire’s most popular pumpkin events returns this October as Willows Activity Farm gears up for its Pumpkin Festival.

The annual event is back for its 20th year and this autumn organisers have added an extra early weekend date for pumpkin pickers.

The 500-acre farm park, near St Albans, has scheduled two early weekends of pumpkin picking on 11th- 12th and 18th - 19th October, before reopening on Friday 24th October for the half term school holiday.

Andrew Wolfe, director at Willows Activity Farm, says: “We are opening our Pumpkin Patch for the two weekends ahead of half term this year so that visitors can get a head start on their Halloween celebrations before the 31st.”

Every paying child will be able to choose one of the 15,000 pumpkins from the farm’s Pumpkin Patch to take home, or visit the Carving Corner to pimp up their pumpkins without making a mess at home.

Andrew adds: “We’re thrilled that our Halloween Maze is returning for another year. Made entirely of corn with a number of spooky characters to track down, it was one of the highlights of last year’s Pumpkin Festival, so I’m really pleased we’ll be running it again this year.”

Also back is the Gourds Grotto, a walk-through gallery of more than 2000 gourds, squashes and pumpkins displayed in a series of autumn scenes for families looking to capture that seasonal Instagrammable moment.

Andrew adds: “The arts and crafts marquee will also return with pumpkin-themed activities plus our Patch the Pumpkin Show, and pumpkin hunt around the farm with a prize for all those who complete it.”

As well as a pumpkin-packed programme of autumn activities this half term, there is also all the usual Willows farm fun for visitors to look forward to including the PETER RABBIT™ Adventure Playground, PETER RABBIT™ Adventure Golf, Peter Rabbit shows throughout the day, The Farmyard animals and inflatables, Tristan the Runaway Tractor and the Puddle Play Park.

The Pumpkin Festival takes place on weekends of 11th/12th and 18th/19th October and then runs from 24th – 31st October. Tickets include all activities, shows and adventure play and can be purchased in advance online with savings on family tickets. For more information, call 0333 331 2060, go to www.willowsactivityfarm.com, or like and follow @Willows_Farm on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.