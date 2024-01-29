Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As they start a new year of music-making, the Amici Singers, a women’s choir based in Biggleswade are certainly not resting on their laurels.

On Sunday 11 February, they will be singing a special Evensong for Candlemas in St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 6pm. Everyone is most welcome to come and experience a beautifully reflective service, led by the Revd Phillip McCauley with Trevor Hughes at the organ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have ever wondered what it might be like to sing with the Amicis, there will be a "Come and Sing" session on Saturday afternoon, 16 March in the Footsteps Hall, Trinity Church, Biggleswade (which is where the Amicis rehearse every Thursday evening at 7.30pm). This will be a fun session, to demonstrate the enjoyment this choir experiences when they sing.

Amicis rehearsing

At the end of May, the choir will be setting off for a four-day tour to Carlisle, where they will be singing Evensong in Carlisle Cathedral and giving a concert in Lanercost Priory.

Their Summer Concert will be in the afternoon of 29 June, in Dunton Church.

The Amicis welcome new members warmly. It is not necessary to be able to 'read' music and there are no auditions.