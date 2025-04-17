Cbeebies’ Evie Pickerill to host Family Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shuttleworth are delighted to announce that Evie Pickerill will be hosting their Family Concert event on Sunday 17 August.

A graduate from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (co-founded by Sir Paul McCartney), Evie is an experienced television presenter, voiceover artist, actress and singer. Families will best know her as one of the main presenters on CBeebies, as well as being a regular presenter on the sister channel CBBC. She has appeared in many of the ‘CBeebies Presents’ shows such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Robin Hood’. Passionate about children’s mental health and wellbeing, Evie is a champion for the charity Place2Be, and in her podcast ‘Evie Asks…’ she invites children to connect with their feelings through fun movement, affirmations and breathing techniques.

On Sunday 17 August, Evie will take to the stage to host Shuttleworth’s new Family Concert event – a chance for children big and small (and for those that are still children at heart) to enjoy all the best hits from family musicals. Developed from a pilot event in 2024, the Family Concert will feature the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) playing much-loved hits from productions like: ‘Wicked’, ‘Matilda’, ‘Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Hairspray’ and more. The NSO have performed at Shuttleworth’s Flying Proms events for many years, and so it is with great pride that Shuttleworth are offering even more audiences the chance to see them play live here in Bedfordshire.

To add to these spectacular musical numbers, West End alumni Lauren Byrne and Joel Harper-Jackson will perform at this year’s concert. Fresh from her trip to Basel as part of Remember Monday, the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest entry for 2025, Lauren will return to perform some of these iconic numbers live for audiences with fellow West End performer, Joel Harper-Jackson. With their stellar West End experience (Lauren: ‘SIX’, UK Tour, ‘Cinderella’, Gillian Lynne Theatre, ‘Matilda the Musical’, Cambridge Theatre, and Joel ‘Kinky Boots’, UK Tour, ‘Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’, UK Tour, and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, Regents Park Open Air Theatre), you can be sure of incredible live vocals.

Shuttleworth's Family Concert, taking place Sunday 17 August

This year’s Family Concert will also see two local groups taking to the stage for a few numbers. TADS Teens is a vibrant youth theatre group based in Toddington, Bedfordshire, and Parados Theatre School is a dynamic and engaging performing arts educational organisation based in Harlington, Bedfordshire.

With Evie Pickerill at the helm, a fantastic musical line up, West End performers, and inspiring local talent, Shuttleworth’s Family Concert is a must-see event for families this summer.

Marc Boult, Head of Visitor Operations at Shuttleworth, said, “We can’t wait to welcome Evie to Shuttleworth. We know that she’ll be the perfect host for our new Family Concert, and we hope that families will have a memorable day with us, experiencing the magic of a symphony orchestra and live performances.”

Shuttleworth’s Family Concert takes place at Shuttleworth Aerodrome (Old Warden), Biggleswade, on Sunday 17 August. Tickets start at £26 with children going FREE. Tickets are available via shuttleworth.org