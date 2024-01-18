The BIGG Theatre Coffee Shop in Biggleswade has joined The Chatty Cafe Scheme - reducing loneliness by getting people chatting.

Every Tuesday from January 23rd, look out for the Chatter and Natter table sign from 10am - 12pm.

The Chatty Café is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others. The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.

A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited!

Who can join in?Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.

What do I do?Look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit down. Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction!

It's official! The Chatty Cafe Scheme is reducing loneliness and social isolation by getting people chatting! Coventry University have published their May 2022 initial report and the key findings are that 100% of Chatter & Natter table users said it made them feel less lonely and socially isolated, plus, 97% of venues feel that the Chatter & Natter tables are encouraging community spirit. The Chatty Café Scheme commented that, “The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted those experiencing loneliness and we know that simply having a chat can brighten someone’s day.”