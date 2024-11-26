Jeff Stelling in Abbotsley

Come and join Jeff Stelling at the Eight Bells in Abbotsley as he hosts a sports quiz and Q&A session.

Doors open at 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 17, for access to an all you can eat Hog Roast Buffett, included in the price of your ticket & Abbot on draught.

Jeff will be hosting a sports quiz with very handsome rewards for the winners, a paid for trip to the Abbot Brewery, accommodation & transport, as well as a big cash pay-out for a lucky someone!

After the quiz Jeff will host a Q&A where you can ask him about his incredible career and his run ins with some of football’s biggest names. After which there is the opportunity to have your photo taken with him and get his autograph.

The event is a smart casual evening & a sit down do, inside of a heated & carpeted marquee in the Eight Bells car park.

After Jeff is done we'll be putting on live music to finish the evening off with a flourish. Entry on the evening will be by scanning the QR code sent to your nominated email by purchase of your ticket.

Tickets are priced at £42.50 individually and are available for purchase from the Eight Bells website at www.the8bellsabbotsley.com