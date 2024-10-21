Sandy Remembrance Day Parade & Service 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandy Town Council, together with the Sandy & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) and St Swithun’s Parish Church, are inviting the community to this year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service.

As in previous years, the parade will muster at Swan Lane, in front of Allison House and march through to Bedford Road War Memorial, where there will be a two-minute silence followed by the Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. The parade will then proceed to St. Swithun’s Church via the High Street for the Service of Remembrance.

In the week commencing 21st October, the Town Council will install Remembrance banners on lampposts along Sandy High Street to mark the occasion and in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Sandy Town Council is supporting the RBL’s Poppy Appeal through the ‘Sponsor a poppy’ initiative where members of the public can sponsor the placement of a large poppy on the lamp posts on the Remembrance Day Parade route in Sandy. For a minimum donation of £3, you can show your support and honour the memories of those who fought for our freedom. Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of remembrance which will be publicised on the Town Council’s website. Sponsorship forms are available at Council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE. Alternatively, interested parties may contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected] to receive a sponsorship form. Donations must be made either by cash or cheque at Sandy Town Council’s offices or by BACs; where an invoice will be sent to the individual or group.

Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service Timetable:

Sunday 10th November 2024

10:30am - Parade muster at Swan Lane.

10:50am - Parade marches to Bedford Road War Memorial.

11:00am - Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at War Memorial.

11:15am - Parade proceeds along Bedford Road. Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, The Mayor of Sandy, The MP for North Bedfordshire, and The Chairman and President of RBL Sandy Branch will take the salute at Fayne’s Corner, then continue onto High Street.

11:20am - Parade proceeds to St Swithun’s Church, via the High Street.

11:45am - Parade moves into St Swithun’s Church for the Service of Remembrance, which will begin after everyone has arrived.

Dismissal at the churchyard at the end of the service.