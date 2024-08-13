The Sandy Garden & Craft Show is getting closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Date: Saturday 31st August 2024Venue: The Great Hall & Bowls Pavilion, Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road, Sandy SG19 1ELDoors Open: 1pm Entrance £1, under 18's Free!

‘The 2024 Sandy Garden & Craft Show is now only a couple of weeks away! The Show, which has been running since 1868 and organised by the Sandy & District Horticultural Association since 1869, with few interruptions, including two World Wars and a global pandemic! This year’s Honoured Guest will be Sandy Town Mayor, Mrs Joanna Hewitt, who has graciously accepted the invitation to present the awards & trophies to the winners of the Show classes.

Last year, there were nearly 600 exhibits in a multitude of classes, from around 300 entrants and for this year, it is hoped that this number will be reached if not exceeded! Also, this year, there will be more space for exhibits as the Bowls Pavilion will be in use and some of the classes will be exhibited there, alongside the refreshments area. For those who like to sit and chat over a cup of tea after viewing all the exhibits, you will be pleased to note that there will be seating in the Bowls Pavilion – something not possible previously, due to space limitations in the main hall.

Entrance to the 2024 event is just £1 – under 18s FREE! The Show opens at 1pm after judging of exhibits has been completed and the awards will be presented at about 4.30pm.

The Sandy Garden & Craft Show - 31st August 2024

If you haven’t yet started to make, bake, brew or create your prize-winning entry, now’s the time to get on with things! Entry forms MUST be submitted by NOON on 29th August and submitted, with entry fees, to Mr & Mrs J Bray, 10 Kings Road, Sandy SG19 1EJ, c/o Inskip & Davie, 4 Park Road, Sandy SG19 1JB or by email, to [email protected] . There is a display running in Sandy Library throughout the month of August, where in addition to photos about the Show, there are Show Schedules available to take away – these include an entry form and the Rules of entry. Finally, if you are online, please visit https://thesandyshow.co.uk , where you can view and download your schedule and entry form. The entry form is also available separately to download if that’s all you need. Good luck and we hope to see you there on Show Day!