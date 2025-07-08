Review: Comedy greats get the Last Laugh at Milton Keynes Theatre

The Last Laugh (credit: Pamela Raith)

I’m not quite old enough to remember the heyday of the comedy greats featured in The Last Laugh at Milton Keynes Theatre this week.

The play stars Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse – and those three household funnymen are brought to life quite brilliantly.

There’s no real plot, just a load of chat between the comedians in a dressing room as they prepare to go on stage.

As producer Jamie Wilson says: “The audience who love and remember Eric, Tommy and Bob will be able to relive their comedy greatness and those that don’t, will be introduced to the genius of these national treasures.”

From the moment the curtain raises and you see Damian’s Cooper in his Y-fronts (which he changes every third Sunday), ridiculous footwear, trademark Fez, and spot-on voice, you know you’re in for a treat.

Next to enter is Simon’s Monkhouse who applies his make-up with a trowel, doesn’t veer to far from the material in his colour-coded joke books, and admits he isn’t naturally funny but has to polish and chisel his act.

The trio is complete with Morecambe’s arrival – and Bob impresses with his appearance and the waggling of his glasses... albeit that Woody Woodpecker-style Eric laugh is rather irritating.

Some of the gags are a bit panto-esque, some rely on props, but they’re simple and effective, don’t rely on long-winded storytelling or turning the air blue like a lot of modern comedians – and they’re even funnier if they don’t quite work as planned which is the case with many of Tommy’s gags!

There’s plenty of banter, joke telling, poignant reflection on growing up, how they made it in the business, what it means to get the public laughing, how it’s an addiction to crave the next laugh and that they worry that next laugh won’t be as big.

While they were all excellent, my favourite was Simon’s portrayal of Monkhouse. He looked and sounded perfect. He revealed in the fascinating Act 2 Q&A session that he was coached by Monkhouse who had been impressed by his attempt at impersonating the star on Opportunity Knocks. Perhaps my swaying towards the Monkhouse tribute was due to my childhood years watching Bob as a gameshow host – and with the other two all I’ve seen is clips from their old shows.

The bulk of the MK audience were of a senior age, and I think those 60+ would get the most out of this play. For anyone younger it still provides a fascinating insight into three kings of comedy, albeit you won’t get that warm feeling of nostalgia wash over you.

The Last Laugh runs until Saturday, July 12. Book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.