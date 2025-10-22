Review: The Bodyguard is back at Milton Keynes Theatre

The Bodyguard

The award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard returned to Milton Keynes Theatre last night, this time starring Sidonie Smith and Adam Garcia.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar-nominated movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries – and was last performed here in MK as recently as May 2023.

I actually remember going to the cinema to see the movie while studying at journalism college all those years ago. Of course, I remained familiar with the basic plot, but some key details from way back then are a bit sketchy as I actually fell asleep during the screening. (It was a Saturday afternoon showing so I can only assume it must have been a pretty tiring student Friday night out that preceeded it!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, back to the present day and there wasn’t much chance of nodding off this time as the show starts with a sudden gunshot which made the audience jump, before celebrity Rachel Marron (Sidonie Smith) belts out the first of many Whitney Houston classics accompanied by all the razzmatazz of a lights and flame show.

A threatening note soon puts a spanner in the works of this glitzy showbiz world and former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Adam Garcia), is hired to protect the singer from the unknown stalker. He’s hyper cautious over the danger, but the singer feels like he’s smothering her and just wants to get out there to perform.

Much like the threat to our leading lady, the quality of the singing seemed to grow and grow as the evening progressed.

Hits including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You were woven into the storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there’s simply no way you can stop your toes from tapping along to that little lot as you feel the rhythm.

I thought Sidonie particularly excelled at some of the slower songs, but Sasha Monique, who played Rachel’s sister Nicki Marron, was equally impressive although her workload was far less (Saving All My Love performed in the late-night bar was memorable).

Putting the music to one side, the stalker (James-Lee Harris) was certainly a menacing presence in the background. And although his appearances were fleeting, the tension building up to the times when he did show up as a threat felt real and made for an atmospheric story.

While this show certainly had light-hearted moments – particular some ropey karaoke bar performances – it was the suspense of waiting for the inevitable next move from our stalker that kept the stakes high. A scene in Frank’s mum’s cabin was particularly shocking. And the villain preparing for his final assault and lining up the red laser sight of his rifle around the audience felt more than a little disconcerting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sets for The Bodyguard were outstanding – the mansion, the bar, secluded cabin, and various stage/back stage areas were really beautifully done.

And how about the choreography. It was simply stunning. Complicated spins, lifts and kicks all performed with aplomb by the talented ensemble, who deservedly got a big part to play in the finale which also saw other cast members getting a chance to take the mic. Great fun.

In summary, it’s been little over two years since The Bodyguard was last at MK Theatre. If you’ve not seen the show grab your seats without hesitation. It’ll be one moment in time you'll relish! If you were there in 2023 then there’s little reason not to lap up some of Whitney’s greatest hits once again.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes. It’s at the venue until Saturday (October 25).