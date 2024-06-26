Theatre company brings two new plays to Bedfordshire's RSPB The Lodge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Internationally acclaimed theatre company British Touring Shakespeare is set to perform at the picturesque RSPB The Lodge in Sandy with two captivating shows this summer.

Audiences will be enthralled by the dark and gripping tale of ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’ and delighted by an uproarious sequel to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

There will be laughter and intrigue aplenty with the hilarious original sequel to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night: ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ on Saturday 6th July. Audiences can then immerse themselves in the dark and gripping tale of ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’ on Saturday 27th July.

Artistic Director of British Touring Shakespeare, Andrew Hobbs, said: "We are thrilled to bring 'The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde' and 'Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge' to the stunning RSPB The Lodge. This unique venue will provide an enchanting backdrop for our performances, and we look forward to sharing these captivating stories with our audience."

Paul Winterford as Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Award-winning historian and writer David Hobbs MBE, co-adapter of ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde,’ said: "We greatly enjoyed bringing Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale to life. Our adaptation aims to immerse audiences in the chilling atmosphere of Victorian horror, and the unique setting of RSPB The Lodge with its rich natural beauty will enhance the experience for theatregoers."

Jessamy James, who plays Olivia in ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge,’ said: "I'm delighted to be a part of British Touring Shakespeare's production of ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio's Revenge’. This play, with its sharp, witty and original use of language and wordplay, offers a unique blend of wackiness and black comedy. I'm excited to bring this show to RSPB The Lodge, and I'm sure the natural surroundings will create an enchanting backdrop to our story."

In 2020, British Touring Shakespeare were the first theatre company to stage live performances during the recovery from the pandemic at socially distanced outdoor venues around the UK with their outstanding tour of The Two Gentlemen Of Verona. In subsequent years they continued to spearhead the return of live entertainment for communities around the country with their acclaimed tours of Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Dracula, and The Hound of the Baskervilles. This year, British Touring Shakespeare once again ensures that the magic of outdoor theatre is a British tradition that people can continue to enjoy.

Tickets for ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ can be purchased for RSPB The Lodge, Sandy on Saturday 6th July at https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/78130