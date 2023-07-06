News you can trust since 1891
Wandering Minstrels set to wander to Grade 1 listed church in Blunham to help fund its repair

Tickets for the event are £10
By Philip Anthony RoseContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

Blunham Parish Church is hosting the Wandering Minstrels to help fund the repair of the building.

The group performs Gilbert & Sullivan and will be performing at the church on Park Lane on September 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 from Shelagh Ashley 01767 640707 or [email protected]

A church spokesman explained: “Blunham Parish Church is a Grade 1 listed building dating back to 1068 and we are trying to raise over £200,000 to repair stonework over the South Aisle which is letting in water.

The church of St Edmund or St James in Blunham
"This imposing building is at the centre of our village and provides not only services but also many community events. During Covid we were able to install and disabled toilet and new kitchen which has allowed us to offer many more community events, regular coffee mornings, breakfasts on Wednesdays during term time and exhibitions. All of which are well attended.

"Each year we host the famous Blunham Book sale and will now be moving into the World of Gilbert & Sullivan with an evening of fun and singing.”

The Wandering Minstrels
