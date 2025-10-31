Welcome 2026 with our New Year’s bash at Potton Hall for All

Potton Hall for All New Year Bash 2025 poster

Dance the night away with our live band Drunk & Disorderly!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is an advance ticket only event on Wed 31st December from 8.30pm until 12.30am at Potton Hall for All, Hutchinson Rise, Potton SG19 2DZ.

Tickets are £12.50 (+booking fee) online from Ticket Source or from Tysoe’s Hardware Store, Potton Market Square. Price includes one free drink. There will be a well-stocked pay bar, please do not bring your own drinks. Feel free to bring your own snacks!

Scan the QR code on our poster or go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/potton/potton-hall-for-all/new-year-s-eve-bash/