Welcome 2026 with our New Year’s bash at Potton Hall for All

By Kim Gutteridge
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:40 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:52 GMT
Potton Hall for All New Year Bash 2025 posterplaceholder image
Potton Hall for All New Year Bash 2025 poster
Dance the night away with our live band Drunk & Disorderly!

This is an advance ticket only event on Wed 31st December from 8.30pm until 12.30am at Potton Hall for All, Hutchinson Rise, Potton SG19 2DZ.

Tickets are £12.50 (+booking fee) online from Ticket Source or from Tysoe’s Hardware Store, Potton Market Square. Price includes one free drink. There will be a well-stocked pay bar, please do not bring your own drinks. Feel free to bring your own snacks!

Scan the QR code on our poster or go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/potton/potton-hall-for-all/new-year-s-eve-bash/

