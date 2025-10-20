Brew and Renew – ‘every great journey begins with a single brew’

Jade and Darren with Sandy Town Mayor Joanna Hewitt Photograph by Neil Darlow

On Sunday 19 October Sandy’s new cafe Brew and Renew owners celebrated their opening with Sandy Mayor, Joanna Hewitt by jointly cutting the ribbon for their official opening.

Owners Jade O’Neill and Darren Christensen enthusiastically welcomed customers to their holistic-inspired cafe and retail space together with the amazing singer Brook William Charles who entertained customers with a mix of classics.

Jade and Darren aim to create a community hub with a cosy family feel. On the agenda are mother and baby mornings and an after school kids club. In addition, there will be wellness and spiritual retail opportunities as well as tarot events, crystal workshops and much much more. A fresh start, a shared moment, a mindful cup!