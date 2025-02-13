Businesses in Biggleswade area excel during latest Food Hygiene inspections

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:56 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.placeholder image
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.
It was a stellar month for Biggleswade businesses as many were awarded a five star rating during the latest round of Food Hygiene inspections.

During the latest results, published in January, eight companies were deemed to be 'very good', while four others scored 'good' and 'satisfactory'

None were rated with a two or one – which would call for 'improvement' or 'major improvement' respectively.

The latest ratings are as follows:

Rated 5

The Gandhi in Sandy, High Street, Sandy – rated on January 8

Blue Apple Contract Catering @ at Liebherr Great Britain, Stratton Business Park, Biggleswade – rated on December 10

Ristorante L'Olivo at 21 Bonds Lane, Biggleswade – rated on December 5

The Cowshed Cafe at Oak Farm, Bedford Road, Northill – rated on December 5

The Rose Inn at High Street, Biggleswade – rated on December 19

The Wheatsheaf at Lawrence Road, Biggleswade – rated on December 19

Astwick Service Station at Service Station, Great North Road, Stotfold – rated on December 10

Domino's Pizza, High Street, Shefford – rated on January 7.

Rated 4

The Stag, Brook Street, Stotfold – rated on September 5

Royal Fisheries, Market Square, Potton – rated on December 4.

Rated 3

Sorrell Way Cafe Bistro & Supermarket at Chamomile Gardens, Cardamom Street, Biggleswade – rated on November 21

New Hong Kong, High Street, Arlesey – rated on December 4.

