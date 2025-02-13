Businesses in Biggleswade area excel during latest Food Hygiene inspections
During the latest results, published in January, eight companies were deemed to be 'very good', while four others scored 'good' and 'satisfactory'
None were rated with a two or one – which would call for 'improvement' or 'major improvement' respectively.
The latest ratings are as follows:
Rated 5
The Gandhi in Sandy, High Street, Sandy – rated on January 8
Blue Apple Contract Catering @ at Liebherr Great Britain, Stratton Business Park, Biggleswade – rated on December 10
Ristorante L'Olivo at 21 Bonds Lane, Biggleswade – rated on December 5
The Cowshed Cafe at Oak Farm, Bedford Road, Northill – rated on December 5
The Rose Inn at High Street, Biggleswade – rated on December 19
The Wheatsheaf at Lawrence Road, Biggleswade – rated on December 19
Astwick Service Station at Service Station, Great North Road, Stotfold – rated on December 10
Domino's Pizza, High Street, Shefford – rated on January 7.
Rated 4
The Stag, Brook Street, Stotfold – rated on September 5
Royal Fisheries, Market Square, Potton – rated on December 4.
Rated 3
Sorrell Way Cafe Bistro & Supermarket at Chamomile Gardens, Cardamom Street, Biggleswade – rated on November 21
New Hong Kong, High Street, Arlesey – rated on December 4.