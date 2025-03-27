This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Easter egg prices are soaring, but there are still ways to save 🐣

Easter egg prices have surged by up to 50% compared to last year, with smaller sizes

Average chocolate prices have increased by 16.5%, driven by rising cocoa costs

Global cocoa shortages and higher temperatures have pushed production costs up

Major retailers have raised prices, with some products shrinking in size to maintain value

Easter egg prices have surged by as much as 50% compared to last year, while their sizes have shrunk, a new investigation has revealed.

According to inflation data from Which?, chocolate prices have jumped by 16.5% over the past year, outpacing the 4.4% increase in the overall cost of supermarket food and drink.

But just how much more can you expect to pay for your egg in 2025, and why are prices going up so much? Here is everything you need to know...

How much more expensive are Easter eggs?

For example, an 80g pouch of Terry’s Chocolate Orange mini eggs at Lidl, priced at 99p in 2024, now costs £1.35 but has shrunk to just 70g - resulting in a 56% increase in price per 100g.

At Morrisons, Which? found that a 200g Cadbury Crème Egg 5 Pack Mixed Chocolate Box had increased in price from £2.62 last year to £4 this year.

Meanwhile, a Nestle Kit Kat Chunky milk chocolate Easter egg remained the same price but shrank from 129g to 110g, making it 17% more expensive per 100g.

Which? also found that at Tesco, a Twix white chocolate Easter egg had risen from £5 to £6 and reduced in size from 316g to 258g, resulting in a 47% price hike per 100g.

At Asda, the Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate 200g bar has seen a 73% price increase, rising from £1.33 to £2.30.

Why are Easter egg prices going up?

This price hikes follow a significant drop in global cocoa production, with rising temperatures affecting both the quality and quantity of beans, leading to record-high wholesale prices.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson explained that while the company strives to absorb pricing pressures when possible, rising manufacturing costs, partly driven by increases in cocoa prices, have led to adjustments in some product sizes.

A spokesperson for Nestle said rises in cocoa costs have made production more expensive, and while the firm works to absorb these costs and maintain efficiency, adjustments to the price or weight of some products have been necessary..

Ocado also addressed rising commodity prices, saying that is working diligently to keep prices low for customers, and collaborates closely with suppliers to ensure fair pricing without compromising on quality.

How to save money on Easter eggs?

Despite the significant cost increases this year, there are still a number of way you can save on your Easter egg purchases in 2025.

One way to save is to shop around for the best deals. Prices can vary significantly between supermarkets, so comparing costs at different stores or checking for online discounts can help you find the most affordable option.

Another approach is to look for multipacks or bulk deals. Many retailers offer discounts on larger quantities, so buying a bigger pack or multiple items at once can reduce the overall cost per egg.

You could also consider buying Easter eggs after the holiday. Many shops slash prices on Easter-themed products in the days following Easter Sunday, making it a great time to pick up eggs for next year or to enjoy at a lower price.

A fourth way to save is to use loyalty points or vouchers. Many supermarkets run promotions where you can earn points with your purchases, which can later be redeemed for discounts on future shopping.

Finally, consider opting for smaller or alternative chocolate options. Larger, branded Easter eggs often come with hefty price tags, but smaller eggs, or even chocolate bars shaped like eggs, may offer a similar treat for a fraction of the cost.

What do you think about the rising cost of Easter eggs this year? Have you noticed any price hikes at your local stores, or found any great deals? Share your thoughts and savings tips in the comments section section.