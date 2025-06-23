Grand opening of Sandy Grill and Pizza

Sandy Town Mayor Joanna Hewitt with Owner Hilmi Sanci. Photo Neil Darlow

On Monday 16 June, the Town Mayor, Joanna Hewitt had the pleasure of opening the new Sandy Grill and Pizza.

The owner of Sandy Grill and Pizza, Hilmi Sanci, has completely refurbished new premises resulting in a modern takeaway. Hilmi said his aim is to provide premium quality products freshly prepared on the premises to an extremely high standard.

Hilmi said that all their kebabs contain fresh prime lamb and 100% fat-free chicken. Each kebab is served with a warm pitta bread, rice, fresh salad and sauce. As well as medium and large kebabs and combination kebabs, Sandy Grill and Pizza also offers pizzas, burgers, chicken wings, nuggets and many extras including desserts.