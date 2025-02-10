Hela Brands appoints Philosophy PR

Hela Brands has appointed Philosophy PR to support and enhance its corporate communications as the company goes for growth.

With its head office in Huddersfield, a distribution centre in Biggleswade and showrooms in London and Germany, Hela Brands is the market leader in design, manufacture, marketing and distribution for sports and lifestyle brands.

Reporting into CEO Ray Evans and working with the senior leadership team, Philosophy PR is tasked with raising the corporate profile of Hela and communicating its expertise in bespoke apparel solutions for high profile brands.

Making an immediate start, the agency will liaise with national, regional and industry media to deliver tailored communications campaigns across a variety of channels. Activity will focus on highlighting Hela Brands’ impressive credentials, passionate team, commitment to sustainability and desire to exceed £100m turnover within three years.

CEO Ray Evans, Victoria Maltby and Gemma Carey

Directors and co-founders at Philosophy PR, Victoria Maltby and Gemma Carey, will handle all aspects of the account. Victoria Maltby commented: “Following the recent rebrand, it is an exciting time to come on board to support Hela Brands and we are looking forward to promoting all aspects of the business to raise its profile with a corporate audience and relevant stakeholders.”

“With an impressive client portfolio including ellesse, Reebok and Nautica, Hela Brands is renowned for working in partnership with high profile brands to develop strong identities and outstanding product collections that really resonate with consumers and transcend trends. The team has so much knowledge, expertise and insight to offer, we’re excited to be working with them,” added Gemma Carey.

CEO at Hela Brands Ray Evans commented: “As a fast moving business with ambitious goals, we needed an agile brand partner who could work with us on a national and regional level building awareness and creating context around what we do and supporting us in our drive for growth. I’m confident that Philosophy PR will be a great fit with the team and am looking forward to working with them over the coming months.”

Formerly known as Focus Brands, acquired from JD by Sri Lanka-based Hela Apparel Holdings PLC on January 24 2024, Hela Brands has transitioned towards its new identity over the last 12 months and is now firmly positioned to deliver on its aims of creating a strong and successful Northern-based business with an impressive and sustainable legacy. For further information, please visit www.helabrands.com

Philosophy Public Relations is a boutique communications consultancy headed up by experienced consultants Victoria Maltby and Gemma Carey. A small but passionate agency, it is renowned for working in partnership with its clients, delivering on objectives and achieving results.